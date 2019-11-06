|
|
Nancy J. Rainsberg
age 82, of Dover, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, in Dover's Hennis Care Centre. Born January 15, 1937, in Uhrichsville, she was a daughter of the late Guy and Gertrude Cecil Triplett. Nancy graduated from Uhrichsville High School in 1954, and went on to attend Columbus Business College. She married Harold E. "Bud" Rainsberg, who survives, on October 26, 1963. Nancy was employed by The Dover Daily Reporter and Rainsberger Appliance, Uhrichsville, before going to work for Associated Grocers in Dennison, from which she retired in 1990 as secretary to the president after 25 years of service. She enjoyed being busy, and in her retirement found employment with The Goshen Dairy Co. in New Philadelphia. Nancy and Bud loved to travel, and were fans of drag racing and NASCAR. She served as secretary-treasurer of the Classic Glass Corvette Club, a group in which both she and Bud were active, and she enjoyed crafts and sewing in her spare time.
Nancy will be dearly missed by her husband, Bud; her siblings, Ethel Armstrong, Barb (Jerry) Renner and Ronald "Bud" (Karen) Triplett; her nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews, all of whom she loved very much. Besides her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her brothers, Harry, Raymond, Richard and Francis "Butch" Triplett, and her nephew, Kirk Triplett.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover, on Wednesday (Tonight), November 6th., 6 – 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Thursday, November 7th., at 2 p.m., in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Memory Gardens, Dover. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Nancy, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 6, 2019