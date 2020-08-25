1/
Nancy Jane Greenwalt
Nancy Jane

Greenwalt

82, of Bolivar, formerly a Twin City resident, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Bolivar Group Home where she had resided for many years. Born March 19, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Charles P. and Jennie G. (Stubbins) Greenwalt. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Earl and Robert Greenwalt. She is survived by many friends and caregivers at her home, in addition to her family which includes a number of siblings, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery.

Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 25, 2020.
