Nancy Jane Leonhard
80, of Port Washington, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Summa Health Emergency Department in Green. A daughter of the late Warren and Elizabeth (Thomas) Sheridan, Nancy was born May 10, 1939 at Gary, Ind.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Leonhard whom she married on Dec. 26, 1957 at Valparaiso, Ind; her son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Cathy Leonhard; her daughter, Laura Seagall and fiancé Scott Smith; and a grandson, Justin (Larissa) Leonhard. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Betty Joan Swisher.
In keeping with Nancy's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services and cremation will take place through the care of the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. Contributions may be made in Nancy's memory to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 18, 2019