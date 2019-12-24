Home

Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
(740) 498-8111
Nancy L. Myers

Nancy L. Myers Obituary
Nancy L. Myers

82, of Dover passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at New Dawn Health Care Center. She was born Sept. 28, 1937 in Wolf to the late Charles and Florence (Hill) Myers. She was a 1956 Newcomerstown High School graduate and she enjoyed flower gardening.

She is survived by her two brothers, Jerry (Maurene) Myers of Dover and Gary (Sue) Myers of New Philadelphia. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Donna Boldman and Joyce Myers.

There will be private family services. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice 716 Commercial Ave., New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com.

Addy Funeral Home,

740-498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 24, 2019
