|
|
Nancy L. Teague
beloved wife of Pastor Bryan C. Teague; went to be with the Lord on Friday morning, March 22, 2019. She was born in Barberton, Ohio on Sept. 7, 1931.
The Teagues were partners in Marriage and Ministry for 67 years. Nancy was an accomplished Pianist and Organist, who for over the years, shared her musical talents with congregations in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Florida, and Virginia. She is dearly missed be her husband, three children, 12 Grandchildren and 28 Great-grandchildren, as well as everyone who was fortunate enough to know her over her 87 years on the earth.
We rejoice in the knowledge that Nancy has fought the good fight, she has finished the race, and is now in the loving presence of God.
A Memorial Service will be held at: Dover Alliance Church at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Church is located at: 228 East Third Street in Dover.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 27, 2019