Nancy Lee Powell
1939 - 2020
Nancy Lee Powell

age 81, of Stone Creek passed away peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior, the Resurrected King, on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at Union Hospital. She was born in Newcomerstown on May 29, 1939, to the late Dale and Viola Adams. She was a graduate of West Lafayette High School where she enjoyed being the drum majorette and a cheerleader. She then worked many years at Bank One Dover and then at Production Credit as a loan officer. On June 24, 1957-63 years ago-she married John Thomas Powell, and together they had 3 children.

Nancy is survived by her husband and children, John "Tom" (Sharon) Powell of Portage, Mich., Laura Lee (Jay) Miller of Stone Creek, Timothy A. (Traci) Powell of Green Springs, Ohio; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren with another on the way. She is also survived by her brother, Bob (Peg) Adams, and sister, Fran (Dale) Swank of Dayton, Ohio. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Daniel Adams.

A private family graveside will take place at the Coshocton County Memory Gardens. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com.

Miller Funeral Home, 740-622-8000

Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 28, 2020.
