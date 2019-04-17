|
|
Nancy Lynn Strong 1960-2019
58, of Dennison, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, in her residence. A daughter of Mary M. Moore Shearrow of Uhrichsville and the late Robert Shearrow, Nancy was born at Akron, Ohio on April 21, 1960. She was a 1978 graduate of New Philadelphia High School and Buckeye Career Center where she studied Early Childhood Education. Nancy loved working with younger children and enjoyed working at Head Start at Dover. She later was employed by K-Mart at New Philadelphia where she worked in the bakery. Being with her grandchildren was Nancy's most favorite activity. She loved doing craft projects and coloring with them. She also enjoyed listening to music, playing the guitar, caring for her cats and talking on the phone.
In addition to her mother, Nancy will be missed by two daughters, Nicole (fiancé, Jason Stutz) Strong of Dennison and Melanie L. Blackwell of Bolivar; and her beloved grandchildren, Ethan Murdoch, Kynlynn and Kyze Stutz. Also surviving are her best friend, whom she thought of as a sister, Christine Baiker of New Philadelphia and her former husband and friend, William Strong. In addition to her father, Nancy was preceded in death by her fiancé, Robert Maize.
The family will greet guests on Friday, April 19, 2019, from 1-3 p.m. in the Uhrichsville Church of the Nazarene, where Pastor Mike Travis will lead a service celebrating Nancy's life at 3 p.m. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Memory Gardens at Dover at a later date. Contributions in Nancy's memory can be made to the Uhrichsville Church of the Nazarene, 116 N. Dawson St., Uhrichsville, OH 44683. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Nancy by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 17, 2019