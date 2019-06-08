|
Nancy M. Lyon 1932-2019
87, of Strasburg passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in the New Dawn Retirement Community. Born February 11, 1932 in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Ethel Conner Zangrilli. Nancy was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lyon on November 7, 2013. Following high school, Nancy graduated with her bachelor's degree from Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania. She was a long time and dedicated member of St. John United Church of Christ in Strasburg, served on church council, and had also held the position of council president. Nancy loved being with her family, especially spending the summers in Cape May, New Jersey.
A wonderful and loving mother and grandmother, Nancy will be sadly missed by her children, Jennifer (Jeff) Weisman of Columbus, Michael Lyon of Dover; brother, James (Jean) Zangrilli of Florida; granddaughter, Ella Weisman; step-grandchildren, Aaron, Ethan, Justin, Shane; nieces, Debbie Romanelli, Jeanine Robinson; nephews, Jeff and Ralph Zangrilli.
In keeping with Nancy's wishes, cremation will take place; there will be no services or calling hours. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover is handling arrangements. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Nancy may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John United Church of Christ at 516 North Wooster Ave., Strasburg, OH 44680.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 8, 2019