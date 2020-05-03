NAOMI MARIE (BOYD PEARSON) ESPENSCHIED
1930 - 2020
Naomi Marie (Boyd Pearson)

Espenschied

age 89, passed away on Fri., May 1, 2020 in St. Luke Lutheran Community in Canton, Ohio. She was born on July 19, 1930 to the late Irvin and Carrie (Miller) Boyd in Magnolia, Ohio. Naomi pursued a degree in Education from Malone College and taught at New Cumberland Elementary for 30 years in the Tusky Valley School District. Reading was a favorite hobby and also her favorite subject to teach. She attended the Martindale Christian Fellowship Church in Canton, Ohio.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Marion (Gene) Espenschied; three daughters: Val Pearson, Susan (David) Fritz and Jean Gauding; four grandchildren: Carrie (Dan) Roush, Amanda (Josh) Moyer, Sarah (Josh) Bayliss and Nick Gauding; as well as seven great grandchildren. Family survivors include one sister, Myra (Bernard) Porter; one sister-in-law, Virginia Keys; and many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Naomi was preceded in death by her siblings: John Boyd, Melvin (Edith) Boyd, Charles (Arlona) Boyd, Cleo (Jean) Boyd and Barbara Stevenson; and her first husband, Herman L. Pearson.

In keeping with Naomi's wishes, following cremation there will be no services. The Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330)866-9425

Published in The Times Reporter on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
