Naomi Marie (Boyd Pearson)
Espenschied
age 89, passed away on Fri., May 1, 2020 in St. Luke Lutheran Community in Canton, Ohio. She was born on July 19, 1930 to the late Irvin and Carrie (Miller) Boyd in Magnolia, Ohio. Naomi pursued a degree in Education from Malone College and taught at New Cumberland Elementary for 30 years in the Tusky Valley School District. Reading was a favorite hobby and also her favorite subject to teach. She attended the Martindale Christian Fellowship Church in Canton, Ohio.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Marion (Gene) Espenschied; three daughters: Val Pearson, Susan (David) Fritz and Jean Gauding; four grandchildren: Carrie (Dan) Roush, Amanda (Josh) Moyer, Sarah (Josh) Bayliss and Nick Gauding; as well as seven great grandchildren. Family survivors include one sister, Myra (Bernard) Porter; one sister-in-law, Virginia Keys; and many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Naomi was preceded in death by her siblings: John Boyd, Melvin (Edith) Boyd, Charles (Arlona) Boyd, Cleo (Jean) Boyd and Barbara Stevenson; and her first husband, Herman L. Pearson.
In keeping with Naomi's wishes, following cremation there will be no services. The Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330)866-9425
Espenschied
age 89, passed away on Fri., May 1, 2020 in St. Luke Lutheran Community in Canton, Ohio. She was born on July 19, 1930 to the late Irvin and Carrie (Miller) Boyd in Magnolia, Ohio. Naomi pursued a degree in Education from Malone College and taught at New Cumberland Elementary for 30 years in the Tusky Valley School District. Reading was a favorite hobby and also her favorite subject to teach. She attended the Martindale Christian Fellowship Church in Canton, Ohio.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Marion (Gene) Espenschied; three daughters: Val Pearson, Susan (David) Fritz and Jean Gauding; four grandchildren: Carrie (Dan) Roush, Amanda (Josh) Moyer, Sarah (Josh) Bayliss and Nick Gauding; as well as seven great grandchildren. Family survivors include one sister, Myra (Bernard) Porter; one sister-in-law, Virginia Keys; and many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Naomi was preceded in death by her siblings: John Boyd, Melvin (Edith) Boyd, Charles (Arlona) Boyd, Cleo (Jean) Boyd and Barbara Stevenson; and her first husband, Herman L. Pearson.
In keeping with Naomi's wishes, following cremation there will be no services. The Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330)866-9425
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 3, 2020.