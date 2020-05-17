Naomi Ruth Martin
1954 - 2020
Naomi Ruth Martin

age 65, of New Philadelphia, Ohio, died Thursday evening, May 14, 2020 in the Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital emergency room after becoming ill in her home. She was born December 31, 1954 in Dover, Ohio and was the daughter of the late Edward Nelson Martin Sr. and Oranna McNutt Martin.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers.

Naomi was primarily a homemaker and a member of the Eleventh Street Church of God in Uhrichsville. She was blessed with the gift of music. She shared her talent as she sang gospel music in her church and sang and read Bible verses to those confined to local nursing homes. She also enjoyed baking and crocheting, but was most particularly fond of sharing her life with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by a son, John A. (Tina) Ford of New Philadelphia, a daughter, Michelle Rae Miller (Companion John Fichter) with whom she resided, her grandchildren Zechariah Ford (fiancée Tommi Best) and Brandon Miller, both of New Philadelphia, Dylan (Tasia) Ford of Tuscarawas, OH, Bradley Miller, Brianna Miller (significant other Dilan Haney), Camie Ford (fiancée Brandon Sickles), Alisha Ford, and Alexander Ford, all of New Philadelphia, three great-grandchildren , Rylan Ford, Audrey Ford, and Remington Haney, and an unborn great-granddaughter, Ireland Haney, her sister Mrs. Darlene (David) Berry of New Philadelphia, and two brothers, Dan (Carol) Martin of New Philadelphia, and William (Barb) Martin of Bolivar, OH, and her children's father, Michael Ray Ford of Barnhill, OH.

No formal funeral services are currently scheduled. The Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville is handling cremation arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made for the benefit of the family through the funeral home. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.

Baxter-Gardner

(740) 269-9225

www.baxtergardner.com

Published in The Times Reporter on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home
7345 Roswell Rd Sw
Sherrodsville, OH 44675
(740) 269-9225
