Nathan M. Tidrick
Nathan M. Tidrick

55, of Newcomerstown, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at his home. He was born Saturday, March 13, 1965 to the late James T. and Alma B. (Marshall) Tidrick. He attended Indian Valley Schools and graduated from Cambridge High School Class of 1984. Nathan was happily married to Shelley Tidrick on Sept. 3, 2011. He was a 25-year employee of Arrow Molded Plastics of Byesville and was recently employed as a tow motor operator for Cooper Standard, previously Lauren Manufacturing. He attended St. Paul Lutheran Church of Newcomerstown. He loved all types of music and sports and was an avid Cleveland Indians and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He was recently teaching his granddaughter Ava to play basketball.

Nathan is survived by his wife, Shelley; daughter, Madison Lahmers; two grandchildren, Ava and Dylan; two sisters, Mary Ann Bintliff of Senecaville and Theresa (Gary) Neuhart of Quaker City; two brothers, Bob (Nancy) Tidrick of Arizona, Teddy Tidrick of Columbus; his parents-in-law, Dan and June Nastoff of Newcomerstown; sister-in-law, Becky (Johnathan) Zufelt of Newcomerstown; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Along with his parents, Nathan was preceded in death by three sisters, Patty, Mary Lou, and Rebecca, all of Dover; two brothers-in-law, Chuck Polen of Gnadenhutten and Bill Bintliff of Cambridge.

Visitation will be on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Addy Funeral Home in Newcomerstown. Please observe the six-foot social distancing rule and mask wearing will be required. A celebration of life ceremony in honor of Nathan will take place on Saturday, March 13, 2021, location to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in honor of Nathan's mother, 525 North Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406. Online condolences may be made at addyfuneralhome.com.

Addy Funeral Home, 740-498-8111

Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
(740) 498-8111
