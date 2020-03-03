|
Neil A. Buchanan
77, of Bolivar went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 1, 2020 after a long, and courageously fought battle with multiple cancers. He was born on February 22, 1943 in Stoneham, Massachusetts to the late Malcolm and Dorothy Pugsley Buchanan. Neil grew up in the Malden area of Massachusetts before moving to Ohio. He graduated from Lorain High School in 1960, attended Lorain Community College, and obtained his BA at Malone College, and Kent State for his MA. He had worked for Ford Motor Company, and Guilford Electronics repairing medical equipment before beginning his teaching career. Neil was an English teacher at Dover High School from 1971 to 2000. Learning was his lifelong passion; he was an avid reader, political news devotee, and enjoyed disassembling things to discover what made them work. He loved nature, being outdoors, biking and hiking. Neil was also an Air Force veteran having served in the states and as a communications specialist in Korea during the Vietnam War. He was a devout Christian and lived his faith every day.
A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather "Paco", brother and friend Neil leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Kathy; daughter, Kristin (Rick) Shine of Louisville; precious granddaughter, Aliya; and brother, Don (Mary) Buchanan of Amhurst.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 6th at 11:00 am in the Bolivar United Methodist Church with Pastor William Eckert officiating. The family will be receiving friends on Thursday from 5-7 pm in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Neil may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Wilderness Center at Wilmot or to Aultman Compassionate Care Center at Woodlawn. The family would also like to share their gratitude to Neil's wonderful caregivers at Woodlawn, and to Dr. Lawrence Stallings of Wooster, Dr. John Byrd at Ohio State, and Dr. Shruti Trehan at Aultman.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 3, 2020