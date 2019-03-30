|
|
Nell Patricia "Pat" Coffy 1938-2019
80, of Dennison, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Akron General Hospital, after a period of declining health. Born August 8, 1938 in Homestead, Pa., she was a daughter of the late James Ellery Booth and Nell Patricia (Herbel) Booth Rainsberg. A Twin City resident since 1945, she was a graduate of Claymont High School after going back to finish her high school diploma. In addition to being a loving mother, grandmother and homemaker, Pat was a waitress at the L & K Restaurant and the Village Barn Restaurant.
She will be deeply missed by her surviving family which includes her daughter, Patti Jo (Scott) Hahn; grandchildren, Stephani (Keith) Murray, Joseph (Kristi) Hahn, Benjamin (Rebekah) Hahn and Clayton Hahn; great-grandchildren, Blake, Abie, Braelynn, Corbyn, Braden, Madelyn, Austyn, Bryar and Brynnlee; half-sibings, Darryl Rainsberg, Becky Coffield, Linda (Myron) Shetler, Nancy (Keith) Schaar and Brenda (Gerald) Sanders; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family members, Erika (Steve) Haney, Barbie Fitak and Steve (Stephanie) Turrin and their families; and her dog, Gulliver. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her companion, John Fitak; sister, Bonnie Newton; and half-brother, Fred Rainsberg.
Services, officiated by Pastor Scot Caley, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 1, at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the and the Tuscarawas County Humane Society.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 30, 2019