Nelva Blanche (Myers) Foust
"Together Again"
104, of Newcomerstown, passed away October 22, 2020. Born in Neffs, Ohio, on April 30, 1916, she was the daughter of the late W. C. Myers and Rose L. (Gatten) Myers. Nelva was a member of the Church of Christ in Newcomerstown for numerous years.
She married the late John L. Foust on February 14, 1939 and enjoyed 62 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2001. She is survived by daughter, Joy (Zeno) Watt; son, John (Lynn) Foust; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Nelva was preceded in passing by one granddaughter; and two brothers and two sisters.
A private family graveside service will be held in West Lawn Cemetery in Newcomerstown. Memorial contributions in Nelva's memory may be directed to the Mid-Western Children's Home, 4585 Long Spurling Rd., P.O. Box 48, Pleasant Plain, Ohio 45162; or Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Nelva by visiting the funeral home website: www.GeibCares.com