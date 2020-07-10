1/
NETTIE D. MULLET
Nettie D. Mullet

89, of 5052 Township Road 355, Millersburg, passed away at her residence on Thursday, July 9, 2020, after an extended illness.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 12, at the Daniel P. Miller residence 5028 TR 355, Millersburg, OH 44654 at 9:00 a.m. with Bishop Junior A. Yoder officiating.

Friends may call at the Mullet residence after 2:00 p.m. on Friday and any time on Saturday.

Miller Funeral Care –

Walnut Creek, OH

330-893-2273

Published in The Times Reporter on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Daniel P. Miller Residence
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Care
2972 OH 39
Millersburg, OH 44654
(330) 893-2273
