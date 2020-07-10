Nettie D. Mullet



89, of 5052 Township Road 355, Millersburg, passed away at her residence on Thursday, July 9, 2020, after an extended illness.



Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 12, at the Daniel P. Miller residence 5028 TR 355, Millersburg, OH 44654 at 9:00 a.m. with Bishop Junior A. Yoder officiating.



Friends may call at the Mullet residence after 2:00 p.m. on Friday and any time on Saturday.



Miller Funeral Care –



Walnut Creek, OH



330-893-2273



