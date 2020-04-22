|
Neva "Gerry" Clendening
85, of New Philadelphia, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, in her daughter's home at Carrollton, following a period of declining health. Born in Carroll County, she was the daughter of the late Jay D. and Iva L. (Kirby) Slates. Neva received her Bachelor's degree in Education from Kent State University and a Master's in Business Education from Akron University. She had worked as an educator for both Riverview Correctional Institute and Buckeye Career Center at New Philadelphia. Following her retirement, Gerry continued to substitute at Buckeye up until 2017. Gerry was a member of Broadway United Methodist Church at New Philadelphia, the Ohio Retired Teachers and Tuscarawas County Retired Teachers Associations. She was also affiliated with The Ohio State University Extension and would offer guided tours through Amish country and had led the local chapter of the Red Hat Society.
Gerry is survived by a daughter, Lori Payne of Carrollton; a son, Brad (Peggy) Clendening of Tipp City and two grandchildren, Carrie and Jason Clendening. In addition to her parents, two sisters, Doris Ann Schrickel and Linda Mouser also preceded her in death.
Friends are invited to show their love and support to Gerry's family, on Friday, April 24, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. Friends can pay their respects as they remain in their car and drive past the visitation window under the funeral home's canopy. A memorial service celebrating Gerry's life will be held at a later date. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Buckeye Career Center, 545 University Drive NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Gerry by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 22, 2020