|
|
Nicholas S. Mayo
27, of Bolivar, died Sunday September 22, 2019. Born September 21, 1992 in Canton, he was a son of Scott L. Mayo of Hot Springs, Arkansas and Deborah K. Mayo of Canton. He was employed as manager of the Dollar General Store in Perry Township. Nicholas enjoyed all music, especially playing the drums, fishing, skate boarding and being outdoors.
In addition to his parents he is survived by two brothers, Steven Mayo of Canton and Bryan Mayo of Bolivar; three step sisters: Liezle Blind of Bolivar, Mary (Aaron) Hunter of Houston, Texas and Rose Cadayday of Dover; maternal grandfather, Ronald Liggett of Florida; and a paternal grandmother, Shirley Sizemore of Greenfield, Indiana.
Memorial services will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar with Pastor Kevin Kazemi officiating. Friends may call Friday from 10 a.m. until time of services at Noon. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.
Lebold-Smith
330-874-3113
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 26, 2019