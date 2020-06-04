NICOLE ELIZABETH CASE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share NICOLE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicole Elizabeth Case

Infant daughter of C. Allen and Jennifer J. (Shetler) Case of Bowerston, was called home to Heaven shortly after her birth on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Aultman Hospital in Canton.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her siblings, Madelyn and Jackson Case; grandparents, Levi "Junior" and Robin Shetler and Edward Case; and a large extended family that includes many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Jane and Pete Zantene, Ann and George Case, Esther and Levi Shetler, and Esther and Alonzo Clark.

A private, family graveside service, officiated by Pastor Milo Baker, will be held in Bowerston's Longview Cemetery where she will be interred with her great-grandmother. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the March of Dimes.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved