Nicole Elizabeth CaseInfant daughter of C. Allen and Jennifer J. (Shetler) Case of Bowerston, was called home to Heaven shortly after her birth on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Aultman Hospital in Canton.In addition to her parents, she is survived by her siblings, Madelyn and Jackson Case; grandparents, Levi "Junior" and Robin Shetler and Edward Case; and a large extended family that includes many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Jane and Pete Zantene, Ann and George Case, Esther and Levi Shetler, and Esther and Alonzo Clark.A private, family graveside service, officiated by Pastor Milo Baker, will be held in Bowerston's Longview Cemetery where she will be interred with her great-grandmother. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the March of Dimes.