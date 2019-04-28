|
|
Nicole Marie Pica
40, of New Philadelphia, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, April 26, 2019. Born in Dover, she was the daughter of Thomas M. Pica and Tina M. Pica of New Philadelphia. She was a 1997 graduate of New Philadelphia High School and had been employed at Buffalo Wild Wings in New Philadelphia.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by a son, Eugene Harris and a daughter, Amya Pica both of New Philadelphia; a sister, Nayla (James) Hargis of Dover; a niece, Carmina Horn; two nephews, Alexander Hargis and Nico LoPresti and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles. A daughter, Ty-Yanna Marie Harris and both of her grandmothers, Ruth E. Pica and Rose M. Copeland preceded her in death.
Cremation care will be provided through the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory and a memorial gathering will be held by the family at a later date. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Nicole by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 28, 2019