Nikki A. Hreha
age 35, of Dennison, died Thursday, October 24, 2019, while in the care of Community Hospice's Truman House at New Philadelphia following a long battle with breast cancer. Born in Union Hospital at Dover on November 10, 1983, Nikki is the daughter of Terri Slocum Cecil of Dennison and the late Allen Cecil. Nikki was a 2002 graduate of Claymont High School and earned a Bachelor of Education from Kent State University and a Masters in Curriculum Instruction from Walden University. While at Kent, Nikki met and fell in love with Aaron Hreha. The couple wed on July 12, 2008, and were blessed with two daughters, Reese and Regan. As an educator, Nikki taught for Claymont Schools for seven years prior to joining the Indian Valley Schools, where she has taught 7th Grade Science for the past five years. She was a beloved teacher with an energetic smile who had a passion for all students and making each of them feel loved. Nikki not only supported the sporting events that her husband, Aaron, coaches but attended many Indian Valley activities. She loved being part of the "Braves Nation" and being surrounded by a community who supported one another. Nikki enjoyed outdoor activities, and being in the company of her family and friends. She treasured vacations at Emerald Isle and time spent at Atwood Lake. She also enjoyed caring for her cat, Rorie. As a mother, she loved supporting any activities which involved her daughters. Nikki was also a fan of the Cleveland Indians and Browns and enjoyed having sports as a part of her life.
In addition to her mother, husband, and children, Nikki is survived by her sisters, Jamie Cecil of Freeport and Bobbi Martin of North Carolina; her nephews and nieces, Cruz Boles, Natalie Eck, Allison Martin and Jarrett Martin as well as her maternal grandparents, George and Reeda Slocum of Uhrichsville. In addition to her father, Nikki was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, James and Helen Cecil.
The family will greet guests on Monday, October 28, 2019, from 4-7 PM in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover where Pastor Josh McDonald will lead a memorial service celebrating Nikki's life at 7 PM. Guests are asked to dress comfortably and wear their favorite sports apparel. The family requests instead of flowers, that contributions in Nikki's memory be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or to the Nikki Hreha Memorial Fund, c/o Dover-Phila Federal Credit Union, 119 Fillmore Ave, Dover, Ohio 44622, which has been established for the future use of her daughters. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Nikki by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 26, 2019