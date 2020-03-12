|
Noma J Shafer
age 91, died March 10, 2020 in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. She was the daughter of Charles and Minnie Myers. She was born in Union Hospital in Dover, Ohio Jan. 15, 1929. She graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1946. She married the love of her life Donald W. Shafer on June 9, 1947 moved to Strasburg, Ohio where they owned and operated Shafer's Bakery and raised their family. They later moved to North Myrtle Beach to enjoy their retirement years.
She was proceeded in death by her husband and siblings; Melvin Myers, Lewis Myers, Ann Hurt, Anna Mae Peveto, Ellen DeTorio, and a special nephew Richard Myers of New Philadelphia, Ohio. She is survived by her children: Jeff (Lupi) Shafer, Mark Shafer, Luann (Bob) Malone, Todd (Carolyn) Shafer and Suellen (Robert) Pemberton, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She will be cremated and memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice Care, 2411 North Oak Street Suite 108, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 12, 2020