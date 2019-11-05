Home

Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
(740) 622-1711
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
Nona Mildred Domer


1935 - 2019
Nona Mildred Domer Obituary
Nona Mildred Domer

84, of West Lafayette, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Nona was born in Coshocton County on October 2, 1935 to the late Raymond and Edith (Rowe) Levengood. She was a member of the Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall. Nona loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed spending her free time playing cards and working on puzzles.

On March 31, 1956, she married Atlee Wayne Domer, who preceded her in death in June of 2013. Nona is survived by three children: Cindy Domer, Jeff (Marlene Corder) Domer, and Arlene (Charles) Mullet; eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, one sister, Betty Lou Miller, and one brother, Jerry Levengood. Along with her parents and husband, Nona is preceded in death by one son, Larry "Gary" Domer, three brothers, and four sisters.

Per Nona's wishes, a cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on November 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Steve Foster officiating. An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.

Given-Dawson-Paisley, (740)622-1711
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 5, 2019
