Norma Evelyn Pearch93, of New Philadelphia, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Country Club Retirement Center in Dover, after a brief illness. Born October 10, 1927 in Newport, Ohio near Uhrichsville, she was a daughter of the late Ray "Bud" and Opal Mildred (Milligan) Watson. Norma was a 1945 graduate of Uhrichsville High School who, in her later years, enjoyed keeping up with her former schoolmates through their card club. In addition to being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker, she had also been the head of human resources for a real estate agency in Chicago until her retirement in 1997.She will be deeply missed by her surviving family which includes her sons: Randy (Rita), Jamey (Debbie), and twins, Chris, and Mark (companion, Charlotte Hines) Bryan; grandchildren: Jacob (Michelle), Steve (Alex), Matthew (Sarah), Bonnie (Bill), Paul (Daiquiri), Natalie, and Jessy (Emilee); seven great-grandchildren; sister, Kay (David) Stewart; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Opal; husband, Richard Alan Pearch whom she married on March 8, 1969 and who passed on May 14, 1981; and brothers: Don, George (Betty), Dean, and "Buck" Watson; and sister, Dorlene Jackson.In the interest of public health, Rev. Scot Caley, will officiate a private service before her interment in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.