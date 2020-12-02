1/1
NORMA EVELLYN PEARCH
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NORMA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Evelyn Pearch

93, of New Philadelphia, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Country Club Retirement Center in Dover, after a brief illness. Born October 10, 1927 in Newport, Ohio near Uhrichsville, she was a daughter of the late Ray "Bud" and Opal Mildred (Milligan) Watson. Norma was a 1945 graduate of Uhrichsville High School who, in her later years, enjoyed keeping up with her former schoolmates through their card club. In addition to being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker, she had also been the head of human resources for a real estate agency in Chicago until her retirement in 1997.

She will be deeply missed by her surviving family which includes her sons: Randy (Rita), Jamey (Debbie), and twins, Chris, and Mark (companion, Charlotte Hines) Bryan; grandchildren: Jacob (Michelle), Steve (Alex), Matthew (Sarah), Bonnie (Bill), Paul (Daiquiri), Natalie, and Jessy (Emilee); seven great-grandchildren; sister, Kay (David) Stewart; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Opal; husband, Richard Alan Pearch whom she married on March 8, 1969 and who passed on May 14, 1981; and brothers: Don, George (Betty), Dean, and "Buck" Watson; and sister, Dorlene Jackson.

In the interest of public health, Rev. Scot Caley, will officiate a private service before her interment in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 1, 2020
We send our heartfelt sympathy to the family. Norma was a treasured friend and will be deeply missed. She was beautiful inside and outside. You will be in our thoughts and prayers. God Bless.
Dr. Benjamin & Connie Thomas
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved