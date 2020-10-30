Norma J. Errington
"Together Again"
76, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully and into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Hennis Care Centre at Dover, following a period of declining health. Born in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Edith (Miller) Baumgartner and a 1962 graduate of Dover High School. Norma was a homemaker and a longtime member of the First Church of the Nazarene at New Philadelphia where she and her husband were very active in many of the church activities and together had also taught the Young Married Sunday School Class for a number of years.
On May 2, 1964, Norma married the love of her life, William L. "Bill" Errington and together they shared over 54 years of marriage before his passing in November 2018. Norma is survived by her son, Bill (Stacie) Errington of Gahanna; a daughter, Molly Derrow of New Philadelphia; and her grandchildren, Cody Errington and Dylan and Sydney Errington. In addition to her parents and her husband, Norma was also preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Hostetler.
In keeping with her wishes, a private graveside service will be held in Ridgecrest Memory Gardens at Dover. The Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia have been entrusted with her arrangements.