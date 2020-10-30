1/1
NORMA J. ERRINGTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NORMA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma J. Errington

"Together Again"

76, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully and into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Hennis Care Centre at Dover, following a period of declining health. Born in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Edith (Miller) Baumgartner and a 1962 graduate of Dover High School. Norma was a homemaker and a longtime member of the First Church of the Nazarene at New Philadelphia where she and her husband were very active in many of the church activities and together had also taught the Young Married Sunday School Class for a number of years.

On May 2, 1964, Norma married the love of her life, William L. "Bill" Errington and together they shared over 54 years of marriage before his passing in November 2018. Norma is survived by her son, Bill (Stacie) Errington of Gahanna; a daughter, Molly Derrow of New Philadelphia; and her grandchildren, Cody Errington and Dylan and Sydney Errington. In addition to her parents and her husband, Norma was also preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Hostetler.

In keeping with her wishes, a private graveside service will be held in Ridgecrest Memory Gardens at Dover. The Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia have been entrusted with her arrangements. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Norma by visiting the funeral home's website at: www.GeibCares.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
(330) 343-5506
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved