Norma J. Roof
95, of Canton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 after a short stay at Bethany Nursing Home. Born in Carroll County, Ohio on July 6, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Okey and Mary Ann (Shotwell) German. Norma married her best friend and love of her life Donald L Roof on January 27, 1946. Norma was employed in the office of the Timken Rollerbearing Co., Canton Branch of Kent State, and Edward R. Hart Co., retiring in 1956 to start her family. With a joyful heart and caring spirit she loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She also enjoyed the love of her siblings, neighbors, and friends. She was a woman of great faith and was a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church for 71 years. She enjoyed working in her beautiful garden and sewing. She was happy and proud that she was able to stay in her home alone until one month ago.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald L. Roof on November 6, 1995; sister Marie Moore; and brothers John A. German, Orlo L. German, Dean German, and Lynn German.
Norma is survived by a daughter, Jane (Mark) Erlitz of Jackson Township; son Scott (Martha) Roof of Granger, Indiana; two sisters Evelyn Jones of Dellroy, Ohio, and Donna Mae (Bob) Westfall of Carrollton, Ohio; grandchildren Kendra (Joe) Carpenter, Griffin (Samantha) Erlitz, Eric (Jessica) Roof, and Ellen Roof; great-grandchildren, Joey Carpenter, Zoey Erlitz, and Miller Roof; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held Tuesday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL). Private services will follow. Interment will take place at Sunset Hill Burial Park.
to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
