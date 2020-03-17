|
Norma J. Ross
95, of Kimbolton passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at her home. She was born July 31, 1924 in Newcomerstown to the late Frank and Mary (Shearer) Miller. She was a 1942 Newcomerstown High School graduate and a homemaker. She was a protestant by faith, a 4-H advisor and loved reading.
In 1942, Norma married Walter R. Mason who passed away in 1945. Norma then married Wayne Ross in 1947 and he passed away Nov. 23, 1988. She is survived by three sons, Randy (Debbie) Ross of Massillon, Roger (Pam) Ross of West Lafayette, and Rudy Ross of Kimbolton; her daughter, Susan Sosa of Columbus; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Mabel Miller and Mary Lorenz; and her brother, Raymond Miller.
A private service will be held Wednesday at the Addy Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity - MidOhio, 6665 Busch Blvd, Columbus OH 43229. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com.
Addy Funeral Home, 740-498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 17, 2020