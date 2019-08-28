Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
4:00 PM
New Philadelphia Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
1212 Kelly St NW
New Philadelphia, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Landis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Jean Landis


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Jean Landis Obituary
Norma Jean Landis

age 88 of Newcomerstown, Ohio passed away Aug. 26, 2019 at Riverside Nursing home. She was born Sept. 11, 1930 in Baltic, Ohio to Marion and Dorothy Green.

She was married to Wendell Landis on Feb. 2, 1952 in New Philadelphia, Ohio. They were happily married for 67 years. She is survived by six children; Doug Landis, Barbara (Edward) Phillips, Leonard (Sheryl) Landis, Wendell (Kathy) Landis, Jerry Landis and Sue McNutt, 21 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and eight great great grandchildren.

Memorial talk will be held at the New Philadelphia Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 1212 Kelly St NW New Philadelphia, Ohio on Sat. Aug. 31 at 4:00 P.M.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.