Norma Jean Landis
age 88 of Newcomerstown, Ohio passed away Aug. 26, 2019 at Riverside Nursing home. She was born Sept. 11, 1930 in Baltic, Ohio to Marion and Dorothy Green.
She was married to Wendell Landis on Feb. 2, 1952 in New Philadelphia, Ohio. They were happily married for 67 years. She is survived by six children; Doug Landis, Barbara (Edward) Phillips, Leonard (Sheryl) Landis, Wendell (Kathy) Landis, Jerry Landis and Sue McNutt, 21 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and eight great great grandchildren.
Memorial talk will be held at the New Philadelphia Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 1212 Kelly St NW New Philadelphia, Ohio on Sat. Aug. 31 at 4:00 P.M.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 28, 2019