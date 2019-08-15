Home

Norma Jean Linard


1930 - 2019
Norma Jean Linard Obituary
Norma Jean Linard 1930 - 2019

passed into eternity on August 3, 2019 at her home in Rosamond, California surrounded by loving family. She entered this world in Tuscarawas, Ohio on May 4, 1930 as the second child of Eugene R. Hammersley and Mabel L. Gram. Norma met her future husband, Fred Elmer Linard (nicknamed 'Tug'), at Port Washington High School when she was thirteen and he was fifteen years old. They were married on September 4, 1948, and together, they had five children.

Norma is survived by her husband Fred, all five of her children, and six grandchildren.

Norma's wishes were to be cremated and to have no funeral services.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 15, 2019
