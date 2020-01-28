Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for NORMA MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NORMA JEAN MILLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NORMA JEAN MILLER Obituary
Norma Jean Miller

89, of New Philadelphia, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the Community Hospice Truman House following an extended illness. Norma was born on November 11, 1930, in Dover. She was the daughter of the late Jesse and O'Ella (Kelly) Lenarz. She was a graduate of the Dover High School Class of 1948. On May 14, 1960, she married Thomas Miller, who preceded her in death on February 10, 2007. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, six siblings, and her great-great-grandson. Norma retired from LTV Steel in Massillon, where she worked for many years. She also volunteered at the Community Hospice Truman House, where she helped with monthly luncheons and enjoyed visiting with the guests. She also loved gardening, traveling and especially enjoyed playing cards with her friends.

She will be sadly missed by her children: Terry (Diane) Andrews of Scappoose, Oregon, Dan (Joyce) Andrews of Dover, Cindy Hay of Dover, Thomas (Anna) Miller of Dover, and Gary Miller (Melissa Ripley) of Tippecanoe; along with 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

In honoring Norma's wishes, a private family service will be held at a later date. She will be buried next to Thomas at Dover Burial Park. To sign an online guestbook for Norma, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions can be made to the Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NORMA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -