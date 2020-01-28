|
Norma Jean Miller
89, of New Philadelphia, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the Community Hospice Truman House following an extended illness. Norma was born on November 11, 1930, in Dover. She was the daughter of the late Jesse and O'Ella (Kelly) Lenarz. She was a graduate of the Dover High School Class of 1948. On May 14, 1960, she married Thomas Miller, who preceded her in death on February 10, 2007. She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, six siblings, and her great-great-grandson. Norma retired from LTV Steel in Massillon, where she worked for many years. She also volunteered at the Community Hospice Truman House, where she helped with monthly luncheons and enjoyed visiting with the guests. She also loved gardening, traveling and especially enjoyed playing cards with her friends.
She will be sadly missed by her children: Terry (Diane) Andrews of Scappoose, Oregon, Dan (Joyce) Andrews of Dover, Cindy Hay of Dover, Thomas (Anna) Miller of Dover, and Gary Miller (Melissa Ripley) of Tippecanoe; along with 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
In honoring Norma's wishes, a private family service will be held at a later date. She will be buried next to Thomas at Dover Burial Park. To sign an online guestbook for Norma, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions can be made to the Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 28, 2020