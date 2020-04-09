|
Norma Jean Plants
84, of Newcomerstown, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her home. She was born Nov. 15, 1935 in Cadiz, Ohio to the late Harold and Mildred (Abel) McCleary. She worked as a molder at Kurtz Kash and was a member of the Eastern Star - Oriental Chapter, American Legion Auxiliary and was an avid bowler at Cy Young Lanes.
On Jan. 20, 1954 she married Calvin Jack Plants, who survives. She is also survived by her children, Judy Yahrling of Newcomerstown, Bob (Karen) Plants of Glenrose, Texas, Connie (Steve) McNelly of Pawleys Island, S.C., Ron Plants of Newcomerstown and Jodi (John) Bradford of Plainfield; her grandchildren, Shawn and Scott Norman, Cindy Davis, Ronnie and Gene Plants, Lindsey Jones, Devin and Jaden Bradford; 11 great-grandchildren; one brother, Bill McCleary; and one sister, Carol Stewart. She was preceded in death by one son, Chuck Plants; one sister, Martha Hawthorne; three brothers, Jim, Ray and Allen McCleary.
Private Graveside Services will be held at West Lawn Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice: 716 Commercial Ave SW New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or Newcomerstown Emergency Rescue Squad: PO Box 29 Newcomerstown, OH 43832.
Addy Funeral Home, 740-498-8111
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 9, 2020