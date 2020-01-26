|
Norma Jean Renicker
93, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020, surrounded by her family in Hennis Care Center at Dover. She had an infectious smile and a heart of gold. She will be deeply missed by so many loved ones. She was born June 28, 1926 and grew up in Maple Grove, near Uhrichsville, Ohio, with her parents, the late Frank Carl and Delta May Gross, along with nine late siblings: Floyd, Verna, Robert, Frank, Walter, Thelma, Treva, John, and Elizabeth. In 1946, she married the late Harry E. Renicker. They enjoyed family and travel until his passing in 1995.
She leaves behind her son, Mark E. (Joyce) Renicker of Dover, and daughter Joyce Marie (Thomas) Boitnott of New Philadelphia; grandchildren, Carol Bryant, Amy (Michael) Schoelles, Shannon Cole, Tressa Renicker, and Chad (Brandi) Cole. She dearly loved her great-grandchildren: Corey, Aaron, Zoie, Caitlin, Delaney, Noah, Carson, Camden, and Camryn. In addition to her parents and siblings, she was preceded in passing by her daughter Marla Kaye (Tom) Stilgenbauer; and an infant son, Marvin Lee Renicker.
One of her younger accomplishments was the opportunity to attend Heidelberg College in Tiffin, Ohio, where she was trained for the Civil Service for clerical work. She later worked for the Wright Patterson Aircraft Lab in Dayton as a secretary. While raising her children, she worked for Midvale High as a clerk and later worked for Ohio Valley Salvage Pool until the age of 82. Jean's faith was nurtured at Holmes United Methodist Church where she became a member in 1952. She was active in the church choir in addition to other various activities there. Jean also was an avid Cleveland Indians and Ohio State fan, and greatly enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her family.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A service will begin at 4 p.m. with Rev. Roger Wernes officiating. Cremation will be cared for following the service and inurnment will be held in East Avenue Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions in Jean's memory may be directed to Holmes United Methodist Church, 6438 Ripley Rd., PO Box 267, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663, and Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Jean by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com.
