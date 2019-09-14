|
|
Norma Jeannie (Fryer) Taylor
age 89, went home to her Savior on July 17, 2019. She was born on April 27, 1930 in New Philadelphia, Ohio to parents John A. and Isabelle Rae (McNeely) Fryer. Norma was an adventurous soul. As a young woman, she spread her wings and went to live and work far from home at Ryan Aeronautical in San Diego, Calif. When she returned to Ohio, she met and married the love of her life, Duane C. Taylor, in 1960. For many years, Duane and Norma managed a number of motels in various parts of the country. Besides living locally, they lived in New Mexico, Colorado and Port Clinton, Ohio. Both Norma and Duane loved the beauty of the desert and mountains. They returned to visit the southwest U.S. whenever they could, and filled their home with décor that reminded them of the desert and their Native American friends there.
Norma was warm, fun-loving, generous and godly. However her childhood playmate recalled that Norma was not particularly athletic. She recounted stories of playing in the fields and woods where Norma would get snagged trying to climb over a fence and she would be the one who didn't make it when attempting to jump over a creek! Norma loved music. She could play the piano, and often sang in vocal groups in church. She loved animals, too, and for most of her life, welcomed a series of cats and dogs into her home. She and Duane were overly generous when they could be, once filling suitcases with small toys, soaps, etc. for a cousin to take as gifts on a missions trip. Norma was so faithful to send birthday cards and regularly call to stay in touch with family and friends. Many will miss receiving those phone calls.
Norma is survived by her husband, Duane, and scores of family and church family, who miss her warm smile and loving spirit. She died in New Philadelphia, Ohio at Park Village Southside, and was interred at Ohio Western Reserve Cemetery. Donations in Norma's memory may be made to First Baptist Church of Jackson, 8925 Strausser St. NW, Massillon, OH 44646.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 14, 2019