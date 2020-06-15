Norma Laner

Norma Laner89, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020. The daughter of Shelly Sturtz and Mary Schneider, Norma was born on December 28, 1930 in New Philadelphia. Norma was a proud graduate of New Philadelphia High School and up until the day she passed, would not cross the Phila-Dover border during rivalry week. Norma was the only girl in the family and developed her independent and nurturing personality while growing up on the south side of New Philadelphia with her brothers. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Carl Laner whom she married in 1951. The two spent 46 wonderful years together before his passing in 1997. She is also preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Charles and George. Norma was an active member of Broadway United Methodist Church, Union Grange, Pamona Grange, Tuscarawas County Coin Club and AARP. She volunteered for each of these organizations and could always be found driving people to and from various luncheons. She worked at Union Country Club for 28 years before retiring and spent most of her retirement years surrounded by her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren who adored her. She never missed a Cleveland sporting event or an Ohio State football game and was elated when the Cavs finally won the championship in 2016. Norma was also an avid quilter who loved to create beautiful quilts for her family. She was well-known for her amazing baking skills and would make hundreds of cookies at Christmastime to send out to family and friends across the country. She will be forever remembered for her loving personality, her sense of humor and her delicious pies.She is survived by her children, Mary Kay Laner, Brent (Chris) Laner; a brother, Robert Sturtz (Fara), grandchildren; Holly Laner, Abby Margo (Aaron), Greg Laner, Jimmy Laner (Tara) and Carrie Guttu; five great-grandchildren, her best friend of 70 years, Millie Sayre and several furry grandbabies.A public graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia beginning at 11 a.m. with Elaine Sturtz officiating. Memorial contributions in Norma's memory may be directed to either Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663, or to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and view an online memorial by visiting the funeral home website.