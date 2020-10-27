1/1
NORMA LOUISE (BRIGHT) BRUMBAUGH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NORMA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Louise (Bright) Brumbaugh

went to be with her Savior on October 24, 2020. She was born in Munroe County, Tennessee, the youngest of ten children to John Erskin and Alva Mae Bright on February 23, 1941. A lifetime resident of Carroll County, she graduated from Carrollton High School in 1959.

On February 15, 1961, Norma married her husband, Walter Lynn Brumbaugh. They have spent the last 60 years together. She was a loving wife and mother who devoted her life to her family. Norma is survived by her husband and her three children: Shaun (Lori) Brumbaugh of Cabot, PA, Nena (Scott) Meinke of Lynchburg, VA, and Anna (John) Cass of Medina, OH; one sister, Loretta (Raymond) Noble of Lakeland, FL; and nine grandchildren: Louise and Kaylynn Brumbaugh, Elly (Kyle) Metzger, Evan, Anna and Layne Meinke, and Caleb, Corina and Cade Cass; as well as many nieces and nephews. Her family is confident that she is in heaven because of her faith and devotion to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her heart's desire would be that you would come to know Him too.

Services will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church near Carrollton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service in the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Gideons International c/o Charlie Brogan, 3141 Plane Road S.E., Carrollton, OH 44615. Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.

Dodds Funeral Home, 330-627-5505

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-5505
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dodds Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved