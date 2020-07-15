Norma Louise Mueller



of Columbus, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at Westminster Thurber Retirement Community. She was born December 4, 1928 in New Philadelphia, OH, to the late Frank and Katherine Kuenzli. She graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1946 and Grant Hospital School of Nursing in 1950. She was a member of Riverside United Methodist Church.



She is predeceased by her husband, Richard. Norma is survived by three sons: Michael (Melany) Steward of Centerville, OH, Richard (Christine) Steward of Everett, WA, Daniel (Rebecca) Steward of Denver, CO, step-children: Janelle (Edward) Bleske, Raymond Mueller, Thomas (Nancy) Mueller all of Milwaukee, WI; many grandchildren; and sister, Janice Storck of New Philadelphia, OH. She was interested in gardening, bridge, reading, travel and baking cookies for family and friends.



Services will be held at a later date. In lieu if flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Riverside United Methodist Church or The Ohio Living Life Care Foundation for the benefit of The Westminster Thurber Retirement Community Life Care Fund.



Newcomer Cremations, Southwest Chapel



614-539-6166



