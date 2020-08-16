1/1
Norman C. Schlabach
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman C. Schlabach

81 of Berlin passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 after a brief period of declining health. He was born on October 7, 1938 to the late Crist O. "C O" and Mary Ann (Miller) Schlabach. Norman was an active member of the Berean Community Church in Wilmot and especially cared about providing for the needs of underprivileged children. He was employed at Kidron Body for 44 years and also worked for Holmes Lumber for several years. Norman loved working in the outdoors and also enjoyed his model trains.

Surviving is a brother and three sisters, Ella Schlabach of Berlin, Esther (late Vernon) Troyer of Walnut Creek, Katie Schlabach of Berlin, and Henry (Leona) Schlabach of Sugarcreek; as well as many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death are his parents; four brothers Albert, Melvin, Roman, and Aden; a sister Fannie; and five nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 17 at 10:00 a.m. at the Bethel Fellowship Church 4183 OH 39, Millersburg, OH 44654 with Pastor Steve Lapp officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Miller Funeral Care –

Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Bethel Fellowship Church
Send Flowers
AUG
16
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bethel Fellowship Church
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Bethel Fellowship Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Care
2972 OH 39
Millersburg, OH 44654
(330) 893-2273
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved