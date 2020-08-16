Norman C. Schlabach



81 of Berlin passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 after a brief period of declining health. He was born on October 7, 1938 to the late Crist O. "C O" and Mary Ann (Miller) Schlabach. Norman was an active member of the Berean Community Church in Wilmot and especially cared about providing for the needs of underprivileged children. He was employed at Kidron Body for 44 years and also worked for Holmes Lumber for several years. Norman loved working in the outdoors and also enjoyed his model trains.



Surviving is a brother and three sisters, Ella Schlabach of Berlin, Esther (late Vernon) Troyer of Walnut Creek, Katie Schlabach of Berlin, and Henry (Leona) Schlabach of Sugarcreek; as well as many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death are his parents; four brothers Albert, Melvin, Roman, and Aden; a sister Fannie; and five nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 17 at 10:00 a.m. at the Bethel Fellowship Church 4183 OH 39, Millersburg, OH 44654 with Pastor Steve Lapp officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.



Miller Funeral Care –



Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273



