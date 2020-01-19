|
Norman Kenneth Lint
Psalm 23:4 Even though I walk
Through the darkest valley,
I will fear no evil,
For you are with me;
Your rod and your staff,
They comfort me
Norman Kenneth Lint, age 97, passed away January 16, 2020 at Park Village South in New Philadelphia, Ohio. Kenny was born August 14, 1922 and was the son of Raymond Eugene and Nellie Belle (Myers) Lint. Kenny married Dorothy Jean Armstrong on May 25, 1944, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and they would have celebrated 76 years of marriage this year. Kenny served in the U. S. Army, German Theatre during World War II. Kenny spent his entire career working for Hercules Motor Company in Canton, Ohio. When not at work, he enjoyed tinkering around his farm, driving his tractor, and he was a member of the 1st United Methodist Church in Uhrichsville, Ohio, where he served as Head Usher for many, many years as well as serving on numerous committees. Kenny was preceded in death by an infant son, Ray Eugene Lint; and sister, Shirley Geckler.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy; and children, Sharon (Mark) Dooley and Marlene Lint; along with grandchildren, Denise (Mark) Smith and Michael (Trisha) Dooley. Kenny was proud to be a great-grandfather to Emily, Grace, and Andrew Smith, along with Camdyn and Graeme Dooley. Kenny also leaves behind two nieces, Sherrel Diamond and Karen Conrad; and a special family friend Sandy Armitt.
Funeral services for Kenny will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, January 20, 2020, at the 1st United Methodist Church in Uhrichsville, with the Pastor Tom Gruber officiating. Burial will follow at Gnadenhutten Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 11 to 1 (two hours prior to services) on Monday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the 1st United Methodist Church in Uhrichsville. Father's hold their children's hands for just a little while. And their hearts forever.
Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc., 740-922-3153
www.uhefh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 19, 2020