O. Denise Bloom-Keffer
72, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Trinity Hospital Twin City in Dennison. Born November 9, 1947 in Dennison, she was a daughter of the late Paul Leroy and Mary Margaret (Jones) McPeek. The last of her family's generation, she was also preceded in death by her siblings, Herbert McPeek and Rena Fawcett. A 1965 graduate of Uhrichsville High School, Denise was a lifelong area resident. She worked as a nurses' aide for several local nursing homes and retired after employment as the secretary for Yoder Plumbing. Above all else, Denise was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who treasured the time that she spent with her family and her dear canine companion, Janice.
Denise is deeply missed by her surviving family which includes her longtime loving companion and former spouse, Jack L. Keffer; children, Michelle (Steve) McPeek, Melissa (Alan) Maffo, Kendra Zelaya, Taneka (Brandon) Cummings-Bates, Michael Cummings, Shelly (Ed) Orr, Richard (Lisa) Cummings and Kenny Yant; 18 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Services, officiated by Pastor Sandra Hall, will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, at the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tuscarawas County Human Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd. N.E., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 5, 2020