Opal J. Brown
74, of Dennison, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, April 20, 2020 in Community Hospice, Truman House at New Philadelphia. Born in Dennison, she was the daughter of the late William D. and Esther M. (Saunders) Barrick. She was a homemaker and enjoyed baking cookies, shopping and crafting. Opal loved visiting family and friends and especially enjoyed spending time with her children. She will be remembered for the way that she could light up a room with her smile and how she touched the lives of everyone that she would come into contact with.
Surviving is her husband of 57 years, Vern E. Brown, of the residence; two daughters, Karen (Bill) Dryden and Sharon (Roger) Beckett; a son and his fiancé, Roger Brown and Stacey McDaniel; a sister, Stella Parcell; three brothers, Homer Barrick, Gary Lee Barrick and William "Doc" Barrick; nine grandchildren, Matthew Brown, Billy, Eric and Chad Dryden, Trevor Brown, Cierra Bloom, Roger Jr., Kayla, Zachary and Tyler Beckett and two great grandchildren, Brynnlee and Alexander Beckett. In addition to her parents, Opal is preceded in death by a son, Delbert Brown; a sister, Goldie Irwin and three brothers, Jerry "Coe" Barrick, Don Barrick and Pete Barrick.
In keeping with her wishes, a private family visitation will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia and cremation care will then be conducted by Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory at Dover. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Opal by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 22, 2020