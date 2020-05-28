Opal Jean Farver
1941 - 2020
Opal Jean Farver "Together Again"

age 78, of Holmesville, Ohio passed away Tuesday May 26th, 2020 at LifeCare Hospice, Wooster, Ohio.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Alexander Funeral Home, Millersburg, Ohio with Pastor Matt Rowe officiating. Burial will take place at Prairie Township Cemetery, Holmesville, Ohio. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Those wishing to share a memory or make online condolences may do so by visiting www.alexanderfhinc.com. In lieu of flowers, family suggests that memorial contributions be made to LifeCare Hospice, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, Ohio 44961.

Opal was born December 10, 1941 in Beatrice, West Virginia and was the daughter of Charles Orlan and Mary Florinda (Nottingham) Parks. On March 15th, 1964 she married David Farver and he preceded her in death on September 25th, 2018. Opal was a rural letter carrier for 17 years and enjoyed attending Postal Conventions. She loved working jigsaw puzzles, crocheting and embroidery, watching hummingbirds and was an avid reader.

She is survived by four children and their spouses, Cheryl Jean (Gary) Marthey, Donna Denise (Donald) Gallion, David Alan Farver (Fiancee, Tracy Maag) and Robert Wayne (Kerry) Farver; two grandchildren, Cory Lee Farver and Stephanie Marie Farver (Fiance, Noah Mathias); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and brother, William Austin Parks.

Alexander, 330-674-4811

Published in The Times Reporter on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Alexander Funeral Home
MAY
30
Service
11:00 AM
Alexander Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Alexander Funeral Home
8612 Ohio 39
Millersburg, OH 44654
(330) 674-4811
