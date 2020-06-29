Oren Robert Anderson
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Oren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oren Robert Anderson

85, of Bolivar, died Friday June 26, 2020 at Richmond Medical Center in Cleveland. Born September 20, 1934 in Carrollton, he was a son of the late Oscar and Mary (Burkey) Anderson. He was formerly employed at General Pipeline and retired from Canton Tractor as a Ford Master Mechanic. Oren lived in Bolivar most of his life and loved being outdoors and working in his yard. He was an awesome story teller and an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He is survived by his wife, the former Darlene Lewis, whom he married November 26, 1953. Also surviving are his five children, Susan Bonner, Bob Anderson, Eric (Sonya) Anderson, Tina (Matt) Edwards, all of Bolivar and Deirdre Jamieson of Dover; 11 grandchildren, David (Jan) Bonner, Carissa Lewis, Erick (Shelby) Bonner, Shane (Lauren) Anderson, Sarah (Aaron) Battershell, Madeline Edwards, Isabelle Edwards, Lillian Edwards, Audrey Anderson, Zane Anderson and Sabrina Jamieson; 3 great grandchildren, Gabriel Lewis, Wyatt Anderson, Luke Battershell and a brother Jim (Pearl) Anderson of Canton. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son-in-law David Bonner and two brothers Eugene and Glenn Anderson.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday June 30, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Fort Laurens Cemetery in Bolivar with Pastor Bill Eckert officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the cemetery. Due to current health concerns, social distancing will be observed. The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.

Lebold-Smith

330-874-3113

www.smithfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Fort Laurens Cemetery
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Fort Laurens Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lebold-Smith Funeral Home
248 Park Avenue
Bolivar, OH 44612
(330) 874-3113
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved