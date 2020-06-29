Oren Robert Anderson85, of Bolivar, died Friday June 26, 2020 at Richmond Medical Center in Cleveland. Born September 20, 1934 in Carrollton, he was a son of the late Oscar and Mary (Burkey) Anderson. He was formerly employed at General Pipeline and retired from Canton Tractor as a Ford Master Mechanic. Oren lived in Bolivar most of his life and loved being outdoors and working in his yard. He was an awesome story teller and an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.He is survived by his wife, the former Darlene Lewis, whom he married November 26, 1953. Also surviving are his five children, Susan Bonner, Bob Anderson, Eric (Sonya) Anderson, Tina (Matt) Edwards, all of Bolivar and Deirdre Jamieson of Dover; 11 grandchildren, David (Jan) Bonner, Carissa Lewis, Erick (Shelby) Bonner, Shane (Lauren) Anderson, Sarah (Aaron) Battershell, Madeline Edwards, Isabelle Edwards, Lillian Edwards, Audrey Anderson, Zane Anderson and Sabrina Jamieson; 3 great grandchildren, Gabriel Lewis, Wyatt Anderson, Luke Battershell and a brother Jim (Pearl) Anderson of Canton. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son-in-law David Bonner and two brothers Eugene and Glenn Anderson.Graveside services will be held Tuesday June 30, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Fort Laurens Cemetery in Bolivar with Pastor Bill Eckert officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the cemetery. Due to current health concerns, social distancing will be observed. The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.Lebold-Smith330-874-3113