Orrin Stanton "Stan" Wolfe, Jr.
64, of New Philadelphia, died Thursday, October 29, 2020, in Hennis Care Centre at Bolivar, following a lengthy battle with Multiple Sclerosis. A son of the late Orrin and Helen (Davis) Wolfe, Stan was born July 29, 1956 at Youngstown, Ohio. Stan graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1974. He then continued his education at Michigan State University where he received an Associate's Degree. He was formerly employed as a Manager at the former Bank One at Dover. Stan was a member of the First Church of God at New Philadelphia and was also a member of the Multiple Sclerosis Society. He was a frequent walker at New Towne Mall also. Stan was an avid sports fan. First and foremost, he was a passionate fan of the Cleveland Browns, during both the glory days of years ago and the difficult seasons more recently. He was known for painting his face on game days, eating dog bones and throwing things at the television, more so during the difficult seasons. Stan also enjoyed rooting for the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Yankees who he had childhood dreams of being their batboy.
He is survived by his daughters, April (Travis) Anno of Cuyahoga Falls and Mindy Wolfe of New Philadelphia; two granddaughters, Emma Wolfe and Paityn Anno; two sisters, Karen Wolfe of Boardman and Colleen Wolfe of New Philadelphia; his special caregivers and friends, John Colombo and Tiffany Bucher; and many nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Stan's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services and cremation will take place through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Stan by visiting the funeral home website: www.geibcares.com
Contributions may be made in Stan's memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 6155 Rockside Road, Suite 202, Independence, OH 44131.