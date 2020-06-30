Oscar C. Smart
83, of New Philadelphia, died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his residence. Born in Ragersville on November 11, 1936, he was the son of the late Harvey and Laura (Inhearst) Smart. Oscar married his late wife, Florence Irene Smart on June 8, 1957, who preceded him in passing in 2006. After completing his formal education, Oscar worked with W.E. Quicksall & Associates and ultimately retired from Marlite. He was a member of Grace Bible Fellowship. His hobbies included hunting, camping, traveling and fishing, in addition to spending time with his family.
He is survived by his sons: Clyde (Sandy) Wright of Newcomerstown, Tom (Jean) Smart of Wyoming, and Walter (Alice) Smart of New Philadelphia; daughters: Irene Kyle, Susan Burton, and Sally (Tim) Franklin, all of New Philadelphia; 16 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Oscar was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; two sons, Jim and Willis Wright; and 15 siblings.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory in New Philadelphia. Due to Covid 19, safety precautions will be taken. With that in mind, the 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests are to wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, and to allow other guests to pay their respects, we politely ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after greeting the family. Private services will be conducted by Pastor Dan Branch in the Linn-Hert-Geib Chapel. A public graveside service will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Jacob's Cemetery in Stone Creek. Family and friends will gather at Oscar's home following the graveside service for a meal. Those wishing to view an online memorial or share a personal remembrance are invited to visit the funeral home's website. www.GeibCares.com
83, of New Philadelphia, died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his residence. Born in Ragersville on November 11, 1936, he was the son of the late Harvey and Laura (Inhearst) Smart. Oscar married his late wife, Florence Irene Smart on June 8, 1957, who preceded him in passing in 2006. After completing his formal education, Oscar worked with W.E. Quicksall & Associates and ultimately retired from Marlite. He was a member of Grace Bible Fellowship. His hobbies included hunting, camping, traveling and fishing, in addition to spending time with his family.
He is survived by his sons: Clyde (Sandy) Wright of Newcomerstown, Tom (Jean) Smart of Wyoming, and Walter (Alice) Smart of New Philadelphia; daughters: Irene Kyle, Susan Burton, and Sally (Tim) Franklin, all of New Philadelphia; 16 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Oscar was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; two sons, Jim and Willis Wright; and 15 siblings.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory in New Philadelphia. Due to Covid 19, safety precautions will be taken. With that in mind, the 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests are to wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, and to allow other guests to pay their respects, we politely ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after greeting the family. Private services will be conducted by Pastor Dan Branch in the Linn-Hert-Geib Chapel. A public graveside service will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Jacob's Cemetery in Stone Creek. Family and friends will gather at Oscar's home following the graveside service for a meal. Those wishing to view an online memorial or share a personal remembrance are invited to visit the funeral home's website. www.GeibCares.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 30, 2020.