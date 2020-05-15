Oscar L. Koch90, of Beach City, died Wednesday May 13, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton. Born April 24, 1930 in Clay County, W.Va., he was a son of the late John F. and Ida (Bragg) Koch. He retired in 1981 from Canton Drop forge after 26 years. Oscar enjoyed woodworking.His wife, the former Mary Ruth Mullins, preceded him in death on Nov. 15, 2009. He is survived by his four children, Eddie and Pam (Dummermuth) Koch of Beach City, Michael and Diann (Baad) Koch of Bolivar, Diana and Joseph Dougan of Bolivar and Connie Nill of Massillon; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren and a brother, Austin Paul (Verna) Koch of Bickmore, W.Va. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Melissa Koch and nine brothers and sisters.A private family graveside service will be held Monday May 18, 2020 with Pastor Bill Eckert officiating. The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.Lebold-Smith330-874-3113