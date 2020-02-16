|
|
Pamela Jo Blackwell
Age 63, of New Philadelphia, died Friday, February 14, 2020, in Mercy Medical Center at Canton following a battle with cancer. Born at Steubenville, Ohio on May 8, 1956, Pam was a daughter of the late Keith and Mary C. Simmons Zimmerman. After she completed her high school education at Conotton Valley, Pam began what has been a 45-year career with Lauren Manufacturing-Cooper Standard at New Philadelphia where she has worked as a laboratory technician. On February 24, 1979, in Fresno, Ohio, Pam married the love of her life, Loren Blackwell. Pam was an avid gardener, who loved tending to flowers and plants. She loved to cook and read and kept her childhood alive by listening to the music of the 50s and 60s. She also loved owning her dream car, a 1956 Chevrolet.
In addition to her husband of nearly 41 years, Pam will be deeply missed by her children, Nicholas Blackwell of New Philadelphia and Jennifer Blackwell of Washington Courthouse; a sister, Denise Miller of Rock Hill, S.C.; and three nieces, Alisha Orefice of Canby, Ore., Natasha Bailey of Rock Hill, S.C. and Jessica Stephens of York, S.C. She will also be deeply missed by her beloved Puggle, Frank.
In keeping with Pam's wishes there will be no public services. Cremation care will be conducted through the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Memorial contributions in Pam's name may be directed to the , 525 N Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Pam by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 16, 2020