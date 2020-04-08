|
|
Pamela. L. Shroyer
69, of New Philadelphia, passed away, April 6, 2020, in Park Village Care Center at Dover. Born in Wilkinsburg, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Dallas E. and Mary Jane (Clark) Henderson, Jr. and had graduated from Duff's Business Institute at Pittsburgh, Pa. Pam retired from the New Philadelphia School System where she had worked as a Library Technician. She would often say to her family that the reason that she stayed working, for as long as she did, was because she just loved being around all the kids. Pam was a member of the New Philadelphia First Presbyterian Church and had formerly served as the Sunday School Superintendent. She was also a former member of the Quaker Ladies and the New Philadelphia Band Boosters but most of all, she just loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren.
On February 12, 1972, Pam married Thomas J. Shroyer and together celebrated over 48 years of marriage. Also surviving are her daughter, Jennifer L. (Dan) Peveto of Dover; her son and his fiancé, Jeffrey T. Shroyer and Jen Dillon of New Philadelphia; a sister, Nancy Lahmers of Gnadenhutten and seven grandchildren. A daughter, Amy Huprich, also preceded her in death.
The family will hold a private visitation and graveside service in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia with Rev. John Wallace officiating. The Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia is handling the arrangements. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Community Hospice, Truman House, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Pam by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 8, 2020