Pamela Lee (Conley) Maxwell



56, passed away peacefully after a brief, but courageous battle with lung cancer on May 20,2020. Born on March 11, 1964 to the late Lawrence M. Jr. & M. Irene Conley, she attended the Buckeye Career Center, and was a graduate of New Philadelphia High School in 1982.



She married Troy Michael Maxwell on August 21, 1982. Troy died in 1984. Pam is survived by her children: Joshua Michael (Rachel) Maxwell, Tia Michelle Maxwell & Nicholas Dean Claeys. She has eight grandchildren: Gavin Michael Maxwell, Zoey Lynnox Maxwell, Micah Troy Thurman, Emmett James Claeys, Harper Lee Claeys, twins: Abel Jay and Atticus Conley Claeys and Myla Jade Claeys. She is survived by her sisters Cathleene Lynn (Charles M.) Kiel & Cynthia Ann Nelson, sister-in-law, Angie Conley, her partner, Garnie "Woody" Woodring, Aunt Sally (Tom) Oyster, Aunt Nancy Conley and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Pam is preceded in death by her son, Bryan Seth Claeys, her brothers Steven Paul Conley (infant) and Lawrence M. "Butch" Conley III, her maternal grandmother, Gladys Opal Craig, her grandparents, Lawrence M. Conley and Miriam M. Huff-Conley-Whiteman. Pam loved to laugh, spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren, (who called her Mammy Pammy) and she loved animals. She had a menagerie of pets over the years. She was an avid gardener and cook.



Her wishes are to be cremated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Interim Healthcare Hospice, 499 S. 2nd Street, 420 Downtowner Plaza, Coshocton, Ohio 43812.



