Pamela S. Horn
57, of New Philadelphia, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, October 6, 2019, in Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital at Dover. Born in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Wayne "Tug" and Barbara A. (Loos) Billman. Pam was a 1981 graduate of New Philadelphia High School and also received a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Malone College in Canton. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church at New Philadelphia and worked as a church secretary and treasurer for both St. Peter's Lutheran Church in New Philadelphia and Sharon Moravian Church in Tuscarawas and also worked part-time for Yaggi Cheese in New Philadelphia.
She is survived by her husband, Jay L. Horn, whom she married October 23, 1999. Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and her pet Shelties.
A funeral service for Pam will be held Thursday October 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia with Rev. Kimberly Arbaugh officiating. Burial will be in Stone Creek Cemetery at Stone Creek. Friends may call on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 3640 Old Town Valley Road SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Pam by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 8, 2019