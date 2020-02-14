The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
62, of Dover, died peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at Country Club Nursing Home in Dover following a period of declining health. He was born in Dover on Jan. 20, 1958 to the late William Lloyd and Sarah Evelyn (Stilgenbauer) Steinebrey. He was a 1976 graduate of Garaway High School. He was a farmer and also provided transportation and hauling around the Sugarcreek area. He also delivered the Times-Reporter. He was a member of the First United Church of Christ in Sugarcreek.

He is survived by his sister, Julia (Fred) Pixler of Dover; nephew, Jacob (Missy) Yoder of Sugarcreek; niece, Dolly (Michael) Alsept of Bowerston; many cousins; the family dogs, Lucy, Cocoa, and Muffy; and the many family cats. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Mark and Ivan Lee.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the First United Church of Christ in Sugarcreek with Rev. Earl Rogers officiating. Burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 10-11 a.m. at the church prior to the services. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 14, 2020
