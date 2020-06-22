Patrice Marie Warther
age 63, of Dover, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Dover's Union Hospital where she was taken after becoming ill. Born December 9, 1956, in Dover, she was a daughter of the late Jacob "Jake" and Marjorie Herbst Warther. Patrice attended Dover Avenue and St. Joseph Elementary Schools before going on to Dover High School. She had a special personality and wonderful smile, very much like that of her father Jake, which further added to her beauty. Patrice enjoyed keeping up on local news and activities, and loved music – especially groups of the 60's. She also liked to walk and exercise with her sister, Paula VanSickle of Dover, who was her companion and provider. The two often fed the ducks at Tuscora Park and went shopping together.
In addition to her sister, Paula, Patrice will be dearly missed by her other siblings, Michael Warther of Dover, Joseph Warther of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Julie Hungerman of Wooster. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Beth Warther and Linda Kay Murray; and her brothers-in-law, James D. Murray and Robert W. VanSickle.
A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, June 23rd., at 11:30 a.m., in St. Joseph Church, Dover; Fr. Jimmy Hatfield will officiate. Because of the COVID-19 health crisis, social distancing will be observed and masks are encouraged. Burial will be in St. Joseph Calvary Cemetery, Dover. There will be no visitation. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Patrice, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family suggests that contributions in Patrice's memory be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
age 63, of Dover, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Dover's Union Hospital where she was taken after becoming ill. Born December 9, 1956, in Dover, she was a daughter of the late Jacob "Jake" and Marjorie Herbst Warther. Patrice attended Dover Avenue and St. Joseph Elementary Schools before going on to Dover High School. She had a special personality and wonderful smile, very much like that of her father Jake, which further added to her beauty. Patrice enjoyed keeping up on local news and activities, and loved music – especially groups of the 60's. She also liked to walk and exercise with her sister, Paula VanSickle of Dover, who was her companion and provider. The two often fed the ducks at Tuscora Park and went shopping together.
In addition to her sister, Paula, Patrice will be dearly missed by her other siblings, Michael Warther of Dover, Joseph Warther of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Julie Hungerman of Wooster. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Beth Warther and Linda Kay Murray; and her brothers-in-law, James D. Murray and Robert W. VanSickle.
A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, June 23rd., at 11:30 a.m., in St. Joseph Church, Dover; Fr. Jimmy Hatfield will officiate. Because of the COVID-19 health crisis, social distancing will be observed and masks are encouraged. Burial will be in St. Joseph Calvary Cemetery, Dover. There will be no visitation. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Patrice, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family suggests that contributions in Patrice's memory be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 22, 2020.